Tom Cruise's close friend forces him to 'protect his heart' amid his romance

Tom Cruise's close friend urges him to 'protect his heart' amid his romance

Tom Cruise is reportedly advised to “protect his heart” after his whirlwind romance with Ana de Armas has taken the spotlight.

According to Radar Online, the Hollywood star, known for his daring stunts, is moving ahead in his relationship with girlfriend Armas but his Mission Impossible cast member Hayley Atwell has urged him to take precautions in order to protect his heart from heartbreak.

For those Unaware, Cruise and Atwell are on good terms since the Top Gun star gave her big roles in the seventh and eight instalments of his action spy franchise, Mission Impossible.

An industry insider told the outlet, "Tom and Hayley have an interesting relationship that's really evolved over the five years that they've known each other," clarifying that their relationship is not serious.

"They have a bit of a big brother/little sister dynamic going on – and even though Tom has decades of experience in the business and in public life, Hayley has become protective of him.

"They still socialize regularly when they're both in London, but now that Tom seems intent on spending every free moment he has with Ana, the dynamic has shifted a little,” the source added.

Notably, Cruise and the Black Mirror actress have previously fought to land different roles.

The insider noted, "Of course, Hayley wants Tom to tread carefully with this new relationship, but what makes Tom Tom is that he dives into everything headfirst and without a net – including romantic relationships.”

"For somebody as conservative and buttoned-up as Hayley, that's a recipe for getting your heart broken and your dreams shattered. But Tom's been this way for his entire adult life, and he just doesn't see any reason to change things now. He's having the time of his life with Ana – and he's happy to let Hayley know exactly how happy he finally is,” the source concluded.