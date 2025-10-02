Prince Harry ‘trapped' by royal enemies close to King Charles: Insider

Prince Harry’s response to palace leaks threatens fragile peace with King Charles

A royal insider has made a huge claim as they said that Prince Harry was “set up” at Clarence House when he went there to meet with King Charles during his recent UK trip.

Tensions between Harry and the monarch are said to have deepened after the Duke of Sussex accused palace aides of “sabotaging” his reunion with Charles.

As per Radar Online, leaks surrounding their private meeting in London has left both sides frustrated.

Following their reunion, reports surfaced describing the meeting as awkward, prompting Harry to release a statement, lashing out at palace aides.

Now, a source has said that Harry is said to have walked right into a "trap" set by his "enemies" close to his cancer-stricken dad.

According to the royal source, the backlash from Harry was seen by some in the King’s inner circle as a breach of trust.

"Harry believes that whenever he starts to move forward with his father, someone within the palace undermines it,” they said.

“He is certain the leaks are intentional and meant to block him from being more regularly included in the family."

As for Charles, another palace insider said that the King “has taken Harry's latest tantrum very much to heart” despite the Duke of Sussex denying any association with the reports.