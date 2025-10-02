 
Meghan's sister made fake claim about her father?

Meghan's father Thomas Markle was caught in earthquake, according to Samantha Markle

October 02, 2025

Supporters of Meghan have criticized Samantha Markle after she claimed their father, Thomas Markle Sr., was caught in an earthquake, accusing her of exploiting a natural disaster to target Meghan.

The dispute began when Samantha, Meghan’s half-sister, suggested on social media that their father was trapped during a reported quake. 

But fans of the Duchess were quick to dismiss the account, pointing out that no earthquake occurred on the date she referenced.

“The Philippines earthquake didn’t happen on Sunday, September 28, it happened on Tuesday, September 30,” one supporter wrote, highlighting that Cebu City, where the earthquake struck, is 12 hours ahead of the U.S. East Coast, where Samantha resides. 

The comment reflects the frustration among Meghan’s online backers, who frequently defend the Duchess against criticism from her estranged relatives. 

Samantha Markle has long been an outspoken critic of Meghan, often making public statements that draw sharp reactions from royal watchers and fans alike.

Neither Meghan Markle nor her father has publicly addressed Samantha’s recent remarks. The Duchess has been estranged from her half-sister for years.

