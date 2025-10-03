Prince William shares vision for son George as king

Prince William gets candid on George’s royal destiny

Prince William got candid about his son, Prince George's royal destiny.

During a recent interview on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the future king opened up about his vision for his son George as king, when asked about his thoughts on his oldest one's royal destiny.

William responded while articulating his thoughts, "It’s an interesting question and it’s a big question that one."

"Because there are lots of things to think about with that," he continued.

The Prince of Wales continued, "But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better."

Elsewhere in the interview, William confessed that his biggest priority in life is his family and providing them a stable and secure home.

"For me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future and about if you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you’re setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall."



For the unversed, including George, William is father to Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, whom he shares with wife Kate Middleton.