King Charles does not want to ‘antagonise' Prince Andrew

King Charles future plans about Prince Andrew do not mean total banishment.

His Majesty, who has kept his silence as Prince Andrew finds himself associated to Jeffrey Epstein yet again, does not want to alienate younger brother.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie told The Daily Beast: “ King Charles does not want to antagonise his younger brother entirely but he needs to recognise that the public want some answers about the Yorks’ connections with Jeffrey Epstein and how they have exploited their royal status for personal financial gain.”

Meanwhile, a source told the Sunday Times: "You can't sack someone from being your brother. But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best."