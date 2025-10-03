NSYNC mark 30 years of music with heartfelt post

*NSYNC is celebrating three decades of excellence and music with a heartfelt social media update.

The boy band, that began back in 1995, took a trip down the memory lane as they recounted their thirty glorious years in the music scene.

Bandmates including Lance Bass officially joined the gro JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — making October 1, 2025, their 30th anniversar

"30 years. October 1, 1995 feels like yesterday… and somehow a lifetime ago," the caption began.

"Five guys chasing a dream turned into something bigger than we ever imagined. The music. The shows. The memories. An unbreakable bond: with each other, and with all of you. Through every high and low, your love has carried us. Forever grateful,” the caption added a blue heart.

It continued: "Here’s to three decades of *NSYNC, "and was signed, "Justin, Chris, Joey, Lance & JC."

This comes as Kirkpatrick told PEOPLE: "There was a lot of times where, especially when we were over in Europe, Justin had his mom there because he needed a guardian and he needed a teacher. Lance had his mom there, too — so they always put Joey and I together in a room," he said. "So every tour we did, everything was always Joey and I sharing a room."