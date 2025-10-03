Queen Camilla cheeky response to joke about her laid bare

Queen Camilla sent an adorable present to a journalist who made a joke about her.

Her Majesty cheekily sent a sweater to Janet Street-Porter, a veteran journalist, after she quipped Camilla would look like a teapot in it.

Janet, who also appears on Loose Women, told the Times: "Queen Camilla is a big Loose Women fan. I've met her a few times, once at a reception for a domestic abuse charity."

She continued: "She'd visited the set of The Killing and been given the sweater the leading lady wore, so I joked in my column that Camilla would look like a teapot wearing it.”

She quipped: “A week later I received a parcel from Clarence House with a note saying, 'Dear Janet, here's the sweater. You can wear it'."