Meghan Markle 'crushed' as Victoria Beckham achieves everything she wanted

Meghan Markle 'jealous' as Victoria Beckham becomes star Netflix is betting on

Meghan Markle is reportedly left humiliated as Victoria Beckham's new documentary becomes a major success.

Victoria Beckham, which premiered on October 9, has become one of Netflix's biggest success stories.

Insiders recently told Radar Online that as Victoria's documentary is being praised, the Duchess of Sussex is left "shaken."

The Hollywood source stated, "Meghan's shaken by this. Victoria has achieved exactly what she aspired to – moving seamlessly from celebrity to credible business figure."

"Meghan's been trying to establish herself as a cultural powerhouse, but Victoria's documentary has completely overshadowed her. It stings, no question about it," they added.

Moreover, an entertainment executive told the outlet, "Victoria's documentary is being hailed as sophisticated, authentic, and beautifully produced. Netflix views her as a true success story – a celebrity who's evolved effortlessly into a respected designer and businesswoman. Meghan's still trying to find her footing, and that contrast is what's fueling her jealousy."

Meanwhile, another insider noted that Victoria's success is everything Meghan Markle has been striving for. "Victoria's built her empire slowly and strategically, while Meghan's moves feel more impulsive. Seeing Victoria celebrated for exactly what she wanted to achieve has really struck a nerve."

However, the wife of David Beckham is reportedly not giving the Duchess of Sussex a second thought. "She's incredibly proud of what she's built and isn't interested in revisiting old tensions. The Beckhams have long moved past that friendship – this is Victoria's time, and she's not letting anyone take the spotlight away from her."

While the wife of Prince Harry is still chasing the sense of authenticity, Victoria doesn't have to force it.