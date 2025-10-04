 
Miley Cyrus wants to save Liam Hemsworth's new girl: Source

Insider shared rare details about Miley Cyrus' thoughts regarding Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

October 04, 2025

Photo: Miley Cyrus believes Liam Hemsworth will play mind games with Gabriella Brooks: Source
Miley Cyrus is said to still have doubts about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. 

Reportedly, she feels uneasy about his romance with Gabriella Brooks.

According to RadarOnline.com, the pop star allegedly feels that the public does not truly know what Liam is like off-camera, and she worries about his current partner.

"Looking back, she feels like Liam treated her terribly," the source claimed. 

They went on to add, "And she was a huge pop star, so she can only imagine the way he's treating Gabriella, who's got nowhere near Miley's level of power."

For fans keeping track, Brooks and Hemsworth began dating in December 2019, just a month before Liam and Miley's divorce was finalized.

"She says she feels sorry for her," the insider revealed.

In conclusion, the source noted, "As far as Miley's concerned, there's zero chance Liam has changed and he's bound to be playing all the same head games as he always has."

