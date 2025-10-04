Cher loses sleep as son Elijah Blue prepares to 'rip her to shreds'

Cher's son Elijah Blue is 'one step away' from dropping a bomb on her

Cher is said to be growing worried for her son Elijah Blue Allman.

An insider told Radar Online the 79-year-old American singer and actress, who welcomed Elijah with her former husband Gregg Allman, is in constant tension because he is preparing for a tell-all to spill the darkest secrets after getting out of rehabilitation and achieving sobriety.

The insider revealed, "She's panicking that he's one step away from cashing in with a bombshell tell-all.”

Elijah, who is also a musician, was seen leaving Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood with his father Gregg, on August 6. He returned there from an alleged drug overdose in June this year.

"Elijah is looking disheveled and strung out again and burning through his trust fund money like there's no tomorrow," said the source.

"He's living at one of the most expensive hotels in LA where rooms start at around $700 a night, and his financial circumstances must be dawning on him by now, because Cher's certainly not paying for it. Word's gotten back to her he's talking quite seriously about cashing in with a tell-all book, and that will be a disaster for Cher,” the insider claimed.

For those unaware, the 49-year-old was spotted having a conversation with his mom after she filed for legal control of her son’s financial and personal matters in 2023. However, the Mamma Mia! star withdrew herself from the case after a secret settlement in September 2024.

Cher’s unexpected move to control him has made Elijah “resentful” and he “seems to blame his famous mom for the way he turned out. He'll rip her to shreds over his unhappy childhood and get handsomely paid doing it," the source noted.

"It will be Cher's worst nightmare,” the insider stated.