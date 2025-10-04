Jennifer Lopez claims Ben Affleck 'owe' her after divorce 'humiliation'

Jennifer Lopez demands Ben Affleck help her land an Oscar?

Jennifer Lopez has demanded something huge from ex-husband Ben Affleck after their marriage failed.

Insiders recently revealed that JLo is demanding Ben to "throw his weight behind her" Oscars campaign for their new film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Notably, the film, starring Jennifer is produced by Ben and Matt Damon.

Determined to secure a Best Supporting Actress nomination, the actress and singer reportedly told her friends that Ben "owes" her after the collapse of their two-year marriage.

An insider told Closer Magazine, "It’s no secret that winning an Oscar is the biggest ambition of her career and, being his film too, she strongly feels Ben should help her."

Adding, "As far as she’s concerned Ben owes her this after the way their marriage ended. She was so humiliated by the divorce, he completely betrayed her and she thinks she should be jumping at the chance to make it up to her."

"He could help her finally get the Oscar she’s always wanted. It would be a way for him to redeem himself and prove he respects her talents, even if their marriage didn’t work out," the source added.

However, the request has left the actor fuming. Known for shying away from Hollywood PR games, Ben has resisted Jennifer's push for joint interviews, red carpet appearances, and Oscar campaigning.

The insider said, "Under any other circumstances he’d throw himself into helping her land this prize by doing a big PR push, doing joint interviews and red carpets, and promoting the heck out of it any way possible. But, as you can imagine, Ben has zero interest in doing that."

"They call the lead up to the Oscars a ‘campaign,’ because people really do campaign to win, but he hates that side of the business and right now he’s doing pretty much everything he can to avoid being in the same room as JLo, so it’s a huge nightmare for him," they added.

On the other hand, Matt is reportedly "begging him to just suck it up and play along for all their sakes but Ben is digging in his heels. It’s a mess."

Ben Affleck is said to be "dodging" Jennifer Lopez's calls and "wants to take a back seat when it comes to publicity."