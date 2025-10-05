Meghan Markle brings fashion A-game as she arrives at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle is making her debut in Paris Fashion Week with a chic entrance.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Story on Friday as she as she made her way in a pair of black heels to show support for Pierpaolo Piccioli, the new Creative Director for Balenciaga.

The spokesperson for the Duchess says: "Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage."

They add of Meghan and Piccioli: "She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."

This comes as Meghan prepares to accept Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award alongside husband, Prince Harry, next month.

Speaking about it in a statement, Harry and Meghan said, "Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them. We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time."