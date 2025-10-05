King Charles holds 'secret' meeting at Windsor Castle after Prince William's remarks

King Charles held a crucial meeting with ‘highly controversial’ former valet who has been forced to resign from service three times amid questions over his conduct.

This has been claimed by the Mail on Sunday days after Prince William made remarks about 'change' and the Windsor Castle.

According to the report, William and Harry’s father has had a secret meeting with Michael Fawcett inside Windsor Castle.

Fawcett was spirited into the royal apartments through a rarely used side entrance and smuggled out the same way in a 'military-style operation' masterminded by senior Palace aides.

It further said for the monarch, the meeting was a chance to ‘heal old wounds’ with his former right-hand man from whom he was once inseparable.

King Charles secret meeting comes days after Prince William, when asked whether he finds Windsor´s past overwhelming, the Prince of Wales responds: "History can be a real weight and an anchor around you" but it is "important to live for the here and now".

The future king also revealed in the interview he is ready for "change."

"Change is on my agenda -- change for good. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," the Prince, 43, declares in his encounter with Hollywood star Eugene Levy.

"Tradition has a huge part in all of this (royal life) but there´s also points where you look at tradition and go: ´Is that still fit for purpose today?´," he adds.