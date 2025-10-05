 
Prince Harry worried about ‘difficulty' as King Charles slips away

Prince Harry is deeply concerned about hearsay over his relationship with King Charles

Eleen Bukhari
October 05, 2025

Prince Harry is suspicious his efforts to make amends with King Charles will go in vain amid doubts on his intention towards reconciliation.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently released a statement warning ‘men in grey suits’ to not come between him and His Majesty, is evidently frustrated with the turn of events.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells OK!: “The strength of the statement from his team was a sign of just how frustrated Harry’s feeling and how he doesn’t know who he can trust.”

He added: “Harry has always struggled with the men in grey suits, and again that’s something borrowed from his mother.

He adds: “He is clearly wanting to try to increase his popularity back in the UK and build some bridges but is finding it much more difficult than he anticipated. He might be worrying that it’s a hopeless cause, and the efforts to reconcile with his dad are ruined. It’s difficult for Harry. How do you reconcile with your father when you worry there are other people involved that you can’t trust?”

