Model spills Jeffrey Epstein coaxed her into signing 'contract' with Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly nudged a model into signing a contract with Prince Andrew, she reveals.



Beauty Queen, Beatrice Keul, tells The Sun how the convicted sex offender offered to kick start her modeling career through association with big wigs.

Speaking of Epstein, she revealed: “Straight away he told me, ‘I’m Don’s best friend’, so I trusted him.

“He was trying to invite me to a dance party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and trying to convince me to come, saying, ‘I will take care of you’.

“He said, ‘You don’t have to worry. Flights, hotels, I’ll sort everything, just come because Don likes you. We organise lots of parties at Mar-a-Lago.’

“I became very suspicious.

“I didn’t like the way he talked to me. He was very slimy," she recalled.



She added: “He kept saying he had very rich and powerful friends and knew the Royal Family. And then I said, ‘The Royal Family?’ And he said ‘Prince Andrew.’ ”

She went on: “He said he could facilitate the contact.

"And I was shocked because he wasn’t the kind of guy that you’d think would be in the Royal Family’s society. He didn’t look like he would have the manners for that.But he wanted me to put me in touch with Prince Andrew," admitted Beatrice.

“Then he told me, ‘You’ve got the calibre for this league’.

“I didn’t see me with Prince Andrew, not even for a second, even though he was ready to arrange contact with him.

"Then I saw Epstein talking to the other girls. He was making his rounds. He was there to recruit and get addresses and phone numbers.

Beatrice said: “I was so excited to receive the invitation but I was blind — I didn’t know what I was walking into.I thought it would start my modelling career," the model confessed.