Meghan Markle turns into ‘Princess Pinocchio' after launching five-year onslaught

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2025

Meghan Markle has just been called ‘Princess Pinocchio’ for her “five-year onslaught” alongside Prince Harry, against Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles.

The topic started with Mr Piers Morgan hailing the Queen for becoming “an enduring symbol of comforting consistency” while “wars raged, governments imploded, markets crashed, the web sent everybody insane,” in his piece for the Daily Mail.

“For 70 years she reigned with quiet dignity and wry wisdom,” he even went as far as to say.

But, “when she died, many people fretted about the future of the monarchy without its seemingly eternal figurehead.”

“And there is no doubt the royal family has taken a battering, not least a five-year onslaught from Prince Harry and Princess Pinocchio, the Sussex separatists, who attacked the institution as a cruel and racist anachronism.”

“In my view they did so just to boost their own brand,” he admitted. “But the monarchy under King Charles is doing what monarchy does – enduring, calmly above the fray.”

Whether that be ‘cancel culture’ where ‘everybody was assumed guilty until proven innocent’, especially “on socially sensitive matters like race or mental health,” he said near the end. 

