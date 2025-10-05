‘Shell-shocked' Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to suffer because of mom Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson makes hard demand of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid media backlash

Sarah Ferguson leaves Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘one step from being frozen out’

The whole warning has been issued by a well placed insider that just sat down with Heat World.

According to this source the whole issue is that, following her email leak, connecting her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, “Sarah has been telling them to stay strong and remember the family mantra that calls for them to stick together and ride out the tough times no matter what.”

And “They’ve been exceptionally loyal. Even now, they don’t believe their father deserves to be ostracised and isolated just because he made an error of judgment by befriending Epstein.”

Because “they still buy his story that he was one of many influential and powerful people who was hoodwinked by this disgusting man and that both their parents regret spending any time with him,” the source said.

However, with the current media frenzy surrounding their mom, following their dad Prince Andrew the insider warns a ‘heartbreaking’ choice could be in the not-so distant future.

According the founder, “if rumours are to be believed, they’re one step from being frozen out of the royal threshold, too.”

“It’s just unthinkable, especially given how close they are, or have been, with other members of the Royal Family including their cousin Prince William.”

“Right now, they’re too shell-shocked and still trying to process what this all means for them moving forward. But the bomb has definitely dropped on the whole York family and at this point they’re all praying for a miracle,” the insider also added before signing off.