Kensington Palace makes big announcement amid Meghan Markle's Paris trip

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William amid his sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s secret trip to Paris.

Meghan made her Paris Fashion Week debut in an all-white ensemble on Saturday.

The Duchess Spokesperson said, “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House. This marks her first time back to the shows in over a decade.”

Amid this, the Majesty Magazine shared Kensington Palace announcement on X, formerly Twitter handle.

It said, “NEW: The Prince of Wales will attend the @EarthshotPrize awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on 5 November.”

He will undertake engagements related to the environment and take part in events linked to the @EarthshotPrize and the @United4Wildlife programme between 3 and 5 November,” the announcement further reads.

Meanwhile, the palace also shared Prince William’s video statement to introduce the Earthshot Prize 2025 Finalists.

It said, “We couldn’t be more proud to introduce The Earthshot Prize 2025 Finalists.”

Each represents exceptional climate leadership, driving climate action and inspiring current and future generations to build a better future for people and planet.

“Join us on November 5 for Awards Night in Rio de Janeiro as we award this year's 5 Winners £1M each to scale their impact,” the Earthshot Prize shared on social media.