Proof Prince William hasn't ‘completely blocked' Prince Harry

Prince William’s latest comment about estranged brother, Prince Harry, is making rounds in media.

The Prince of Wales, who sat in with Eugene Levy for his show ‘The Reluctant Traveller,’ admitted in a candid confession that he does not want his kids to live a life like he and Harry did.

He admitted: "Because there’s lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.

The future King noted: "That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in. I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation."

Speaking about the mention of Prince Harry; Royal expert Jennie Bond then told the Mirror : "The mention of Harry is indeed fleeting and I think it would be wrong to spend much time talking about it. But I suppose it does show that William hasn’t blocked his brother completely from his brain.

"They shared a traumatic childhood and adolescence and nothing can ever change that part of their history. It was only natural for him to include Harry when talking about his childhood, but I don’t think we should read more into it than that,” she noted.