King Charles lands in 'very tricky' domestic situation

King Charles has landed in ‘very tricky’ situation after the monarch made 'difficult decisions' about his brother Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

According to a report by the Times, King Charles has decided that Andrew and Sarah will not be invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family this year following email scandal.

The report, citing sources, says the monarch has also let it be known that he would like Sarah and Andrew to remain “invisible” at future family events.

Following King Charles decision, speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham. And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy.”

The royal expert continued, "It’s another very tricky domestic situation for Charles. He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.”

Jennie added but these latest revelations about Sarah‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein – and the prospect that there is more to come – make it impossible for her to be part of the “inner family circle again.”