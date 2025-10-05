Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come under fire: ‘You're becoming Ebola'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded the ‘Ebola’ virus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been compared to the Ebola virus, for the way they’ve handled their move to the US and their rift with the British royal family.

The whole thing has been said by royal commentator and host Piers Morgan.

He penned a piece recently for The Daily Mail and in it, he made the comment.

“The monarchy under King Charles is doing what monarchy does – enduring, calmly above the fray,” he said. Whereas “Brand Sussex, meanwhile, is now about as popular as Ebola.”

The commentator even took a trip down memory lane to recount all the losses he personally and professionally endured after calling out the couple. Things including but not limited to losing his job hosting breakfast television.

Recalling how the world was working at the time Piers said, “We were in the age of endlessly offended cancel culture, when everybody was assumed guilty until proven innocent, especially on socially sensitive matters like race or mental health. Self-certifying as a victim – as Harry and Meghan so publicly did – meant your truth was gospel.”

“Wokeness was the denial of facts, reason, science and logic whenever they were inconvenient,” he also recalled.

Furthermore, to Piers “debate was stifled and people scared into compliance. For a while, everything had to be racist. The only acceptable opinion was that racism is everywhere and that everything was broken.”

“But that era, I am glad to report, is now over, thanks to a defiant barrage of straight-talking common sense ideas that many people feared were gone for good, the door slamming shut on a decade of outrage, super-sensitivity and censorship.”

And as a result “as a result I don’t think the reaction to Harry and Meghan’s damaging allegations about the royal family would be anywhere near as unquestioning and sympathetic if the same interview happened today,” he added near the end too.

And for what its worth he also concluded hinting at the idea that, “riding a woke wave of self-pitying martyrdom may have been the only smart thing the Sussexes have ever done.”