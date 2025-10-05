Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Meghan Markle's crusade against him: ‘I relish one thing'

Piers Morgan finally speaks out regarding Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has just been hit with a stark reminder about how fast the world actually changes, especially when it’s come to ‘wokeness’.

The expert shared everything in a candid piece for The Daily Mail, and started off by addressing all the accusations currently being waged against him, where the Sussexes are concerned.

“I’m often accused of being ‘obsessed’ with Harry and Meghan, but the truth is I find them increasingly tedious,” Piers Morgan began by saying.

“I comment on them, as everybody else does, because they keep doing outrageous things. But I truly relish the day they are so irrelevant I don’t have to talk about them any more, and it appears to be almost upon us,” the commentator noted.

And with everything that has happened in the five years since the Sussexes moved base and ‘attacked’ the royals, “at first glance, the British monarchy should be finished. How can a definitionally elitist system of illogical birthrights survive in a society that loathes ‘privilege’ and rages against ‘elites’?” But “It prevails precisely because it stands for nothing but continuity in a world roiled by people who want to change everything.”

And in doing so “it has survived woke, and survived the Sussexes, the way it survives every crisis.”

“Harry and Meghan threw the kitchen sink at mobilising culture warriors for their crusade. There was victimhood, trauma, mental health, social justice, racial justice, personalised truth. But most people are sick of all that – and of them.”