Prince William releases heartfelt statement ahead of BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William serves as the President of the BAFTA Awards

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
October 05, 2025

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has released a big statement to send 'best of luck' wishes to all the nominees of BAFTA Cymru Awards today.

Kensington Palace has released a video of the Prince of Wales on social media handles with a heartfelt statement.

The Palace, on behalf of William, who is the President of BAFTA, says “Lights, camera, action!

“Ahead of sharing a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening, it was a pleasure to spend time at Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, meeting trainees supported by @bafta’s Prince of Wales Bursary and Screen Alliance Wales, exploring the sets of The Other Bennet Sister and Doctor Who, and joining St Albans R.C. Primary School for a classroom puppetry workshop.”

Prince William further said, “From period pieces to all of time and space, both the BAFTA bursary and Bad Wolf Studios are actively inspiring future generations of creative talent.”

The Prince of Wales says, “Well done to all those involved, and best of luck to tonight’s nominees!”

About the BAFTA’s commitment, Prince William writes on its official website, “I am hugely proud of BAFTA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries.”

