Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour meet at PFW was ‘top drawer fashion ritual'

Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour’s friendly embrace at Paris Fashion Week was a sham, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted engaging in a friendly conversation with the Vogue editor, did it for the cameras.

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "Meghan's greeting with Anna Wintour was much more like a top-drawer fashionista ritual.”

"Meghan's rounded cheeks and her small gasp of fond recognition should have laid any rumours of a spat between the two women to bed for the foreseeable future, although everyone in the business knows that a fashionista air-kiss ritual will be used on friend or foe alike.

She notes: "Like the word 'darling' it means not one jot in terms of genuine affection or even liking in the fashion business. But at least they both looked keen to announce a friendship to the world here."

This comes years after Meghan Markle was denied the front cover for Vogue right at the time she was preparing to get married to Prince Harry.