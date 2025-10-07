Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after 'worryingly thin' appearances

Ariana Grande under 'bizarre delusion' over her skinny look?

Ariana Grande has sparked serious health concerns among fans.

According to RadarOnline, concerns have grown after the Wicked star recently plunged to 87 pounds, which is way below what is considered healthy for her 5-foot-2 frame.

The source said, "She's dropped a lot of weight in recent months."

Adding, "Now her collarbones are sticking out, her wrists are so thin and frail-looking it seems they're liable to snap, and her arms are skeletal."

"She has virtually no body fat at all, and women need some for vital health functions, including hormone production, energy levels and insulation," the source noted.

They also went on to add that the fear "she's suffering from a type of body dysmorphia" is growing.

However, Grande reportedly thinks she looks great with the source claiming that she "seems to be under this bizarre delusion that being this skinny makes her more beautiful."

"People around her are worried, but it's a sensitive topic to bring up," the source said.

On the other hand, Dr. Gabe Mirkin also shared that at 87 pounds and 5 foot 2, "she is severely calorie deficient, which puts her at high risk for serious health harms."

"First, she will lose mostly fat, and then as the disease progresses, she'll lose muscle and bone," the doctor explained about body dysmorphia.

"If the calorie deprivation continues, her heart muscle can become so weak that it can't pump blood through her body – with terminal consequences," he noted.