Channing Tatum gets honest about streaming services

Channing Tatum slams OTT platforms ahead of 'Roofman'

As Channing Tatum's Roofman is near to its release, he takes a swipe at the streaming services, claiming they are disrupting the previous Hollywood system.



His latest remarks on the OTT platforms came after his recent criticism of them in an interview with Variety.

Now, in his appearances on Hot Ones, he says, “I think now, when you get asked to do a movie, or you’re trying to get a movie made, it’s a very confused pipeline of possibilities."

The star continues, “And it really feels like, at times, that you’re incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good, for the ***** people that actually get to see these things."

"And the people that I want to see these movies, the person that I was when I was a kid, and I want good movies. I’m like, ‘Man, I want to give my money to the good movies.’ It’s such an upside-down moment," he adds.

Though Channing admits, “But I do believe that the disruption is going to lead to something good. I do believe that. I do believe that the streamers came in for a reason, and it had to change, it had to morph.”

Roofman will be out in cinemas on Oct 10.