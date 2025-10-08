Kate Gosselin's demands for television return laid bare

Photo: Kate Gosselin reveals 'insane' demands for television return

Kate Gosselin reportedly has a lot of demands for her TV return.

According to RadarOnline.com, Kate Gosselin is said to have made bold demands about her potential return to television.

A source told the outlet, “Someone had reached out to Kate to work on a project pertaining to the family."

"They were interested in having her be a part of it so she could share her perspective. And was she interested in that? Not so much.”

Instead, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star allegedly turned down the offer and pitched a project of her own.

“She wanted a ten-part documentary on herself and was asking for an astronomical amount of money — something in the realm of around $1 million,” the insider claimed.

The source added that Gosselin's reported terms did not stop there.

“Not only did she want an insane amount of dough," she noted.

Before conclusion, they asserted, "But she also insisted she would have total control of the project.”