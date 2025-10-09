 
Dolly Parton says she let her health slide after husband's passing

Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, passed away on March 3 at age 82

October 09, 2025

Dolly Parton shares health struggles after husband’s death
Dolly Parton is opening up about how her late husband Carl Dean’s illness and passing took a toll on her health.

The country icon, 79, spoke on the matter in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, assuring fans that she’s "okay" before making a rare admission.

"When my husband Carl was very sick—that was for a long time—and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself," she said. "I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of.”"

Parton added that her recent treatments are "nothing major" and that she’s been staying close to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

"I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home," she said. "But I wanted you to know I’m not dying. I don’t think God is through with me yet."

The Jolene singer’s update followed a Facebook post from her sister, Freida Parton, who asked fans to pray for Dolly, later clarifying she didn’t mean to alarm anyone.

Parton recently postponed her Las Vegas residency dates—originally planned for December—to fall 2026 to prioritise her health.

Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, passed away on March 3 in Nashville at age 82.

