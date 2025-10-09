Prince William feels burden of monarchy as King Charles reopens door to Harry

Prince William’s frustration grows over royal family’s fragile unity amid Harry peace talks

Prince William is said to be feeling the strain of balancing his royal duties with the ongoing tension between his father King Charles and brother Prince Harry.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex’s surprise meeting with King Charles at Clarence House reportedly deepened the divide within the royal family.

Royal insiders told Radar Online that the Prince of Wales has grown frustrated not just with Harry’s actions, but with what he sees as the King’s inconsistent handling of their fractured relationship.

And now, William has given an ultimatum to King Charles that “it's me or Harry,” as he believes that emotional decisions may be putting the future of the monarchy at risk.

"William's not about 'I told you so' or revenge – he's completely focused on what's best for the family," the source said.

They added, "William takes his role as protector to the King very seriously. William made it clear to Charles that he wants him to start taking his advice and warnings more seriously. William has seen Harry’s wild side.”

"But he’s also one of the few who understands Harry strategically and less emotionally.”



