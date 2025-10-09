King Charles to take huge decision over Prince Harry's security

King Charles under pressure to make big decision about Harry’s protection

King Charles is expected to make a big decision regarding Prince Harry’s security after reports that a stalker got dangerously close to his son, a royal expert has claimed.

According to royal expert Arthur Edwards, the situation might make the King feel he should step in even though the Duke of Sussex gave up official protection when he left his royal duties.

Since then, Harry has hired private security, including former police officers, who Edwards said have handled things well.

Still, the stalker incidents have raised concerns about whether that’s enough.

"I mean, every day you pick a paper up, someone's got a stalker. Mylene Class has got a stalker,” Edwards told The Sun.

He added, “I mean, do they deserve protection from them? As the late queen said, you can't be half in and half out of the royal family.

"You're out and he's out. I don't think he should get the government to the Home Office to protect him.

"I think he's got these minders with him now and they did a brilliant job. I think it's got a bit overplayed."