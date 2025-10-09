 
King Charles makes a public promise in new statement

King Charles’s promise comes a month after the death of the Duke of Kent’s wife

Hiba Anjum
October 09, 2025

King Charles makes a proclamation about family

King Charles has issued a proclamation on his official social media account and it talks about a promise.

For those unversed, today is the birthday of the Duke of Kent, Edward George Nicholas Paul Patrick.

He is first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II and lost his wife, the oldest living royal just a month ago, on September 4th, 2025.

For his birthday, not only did King Charles release a snap from the day of his Coronation to celebrate the occasion but also included a sweet caption, and a promise for more celebrations to come.

“Wishing The Duke of Kent a very happy birthday - 90 today!” the caption’s opening statement read.

There was also a promise for more festivities in a later paragraph where the King promises, “Later this month, The King will host a birthday reception for The Duke, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, at Windsor Castle.”

