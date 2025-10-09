 
Geo News

Real reason Meghan Markle's public image is sinking in US

Royal expert reveals why Meghan Markle is disliked in the US

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 09, 2025

Royal insider breaks down Meghan Markle’s drop in popularity
Royal insider breaks down Meghan Markle’s drop in popularity

A royal expert has weighed in the reason behind Meghan Markle’s plummeting popularity in the US following Megxit.

The Duchess of Sussex is facing increasing criticism in the US, not for her royal background or acting career, but for how she has managed her family relationships.

A Royal commentator noted that Meghan strained ties with her father, Thomas Markle, and her decision to distance herself from both her own family and her in-laws have affected how she is viewed.

According to Radar Online, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said, "The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan.”

“She's disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very damaging to the Royal Family,” she added.

"I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don't like that Meghan dissed her husband's family and dissed her own family."

Speaking on the matter, a royal insider said, "When Meghan first moved to California, she was seen as a symbol of independence – a woman standing up for herself.”

"But over time, that narrative has faded. Americans are emotional about family,” the source added.

“The idea of cutting off your father, or publicly criticizing your in-laws, doesn't sit well with many people here. It feels too cold, too transactional."

King Charles makes a public promise in new statement
King Charles makes a public promise in new statement
Kate Middleton gets emotional in a new note about dignity and relationships
Kate Middleton gets emotional in a new note about dignity and relationships
Prince William feels burden of monarchy as King Charles reopens door to Harry video
Prince William feels burden of monarchy as King Charles reopens door to Harry
Royal Family unsettled by Meghan Markle's return to Europe
Royal Family unsettled by Meghan Markle's return to Europe
King Charles to take huge decision over Prince Harry's security video
King Charles to take huge decision over Prince Harry's security
Prince William faces major challenge amid shrinking royal team
Prince William faces major challenge amid shrinking royal team
Meghan Markle slammed over ‘shambolic' Paris Fashion Week appearance
Meghan Markle slammed over ‘shambolic' Paris Fashion Week appearance
Prince Harry mocked 'security is for service not celebrity' amid stalker row
Prince Harry mocked 'security is for service not celebrity' amid stalker row