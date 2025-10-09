King Charles pays the price for trusting Prince Harry despite William's warning

King Charles 'burned' by Prince Harry days after private meeting

King Charles is reportedly felt let down after his recent private meeting with Prince Harry, which was quickly followed by another public interview.

In an interview following his UK trip, the Duke of Sussex spoke openly about his issues with the royal family.

Harry defended his and his wife Meghan Markle’s past comments about the royals and suggested there was still unfinished business with the Royal family.

"I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear," he said of his memoir Spare.

He then talked about making more trips to the UK. "Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer," Harry said.

According to a royal insider, Prince William had warned the King that something like this might happen.

"The fact Charles got burned less than a week after his meeting with Harry was almost to the letter what William predicted would happen," the source told Radar Online.

They added, "William thinks it’s foolish to let it happen again."