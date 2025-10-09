Meghan Markle slammed over ‘shambolic' Paris Fashion Week appearance





Meghan Markle’s Balenciaga moment falls flat amid wave of criticism

Meghan Markle faced brutal criticism following her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance, with a royal expert branding the trip a "humiliating flop."

The Duchess of Sussex attended Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2026 show but was mocked online for her catwalk-style exit, stiff poses, and an awkward moment with creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

A video she later shared showed her relaxing in a limo near the site of Princess Diana’s tragic death, which drew further backlash for being in poor taste.

Speaking with The Express, royal commentator Lee Cohen said the outing was “an absolute shambles.”

He said, "Showing up at the Balenciaga show in that ill-fitting white getup, strutting like she's auditioning for a bad parody of a supermodel—it's all so fake and forced, like she's trying way too hard to play the part of a fashion icon but ending up as the punchline.

"The video of her exiting the show has been ripped apart online, and rightly so; her awkward poses, that stiff walk reminiscent of Zoolander's over-the-top ego, and the clumsy interaction with the creative director scream inauthenticity,” the expert added.

"This wasn't a triumph; it was a humiliating flop that underscores her fading star power and inability to read the room."