Prince William faces major challenge amid shrinking royal team

Prince William navigates tough spot as royal responsibilities grow

Prince William has found himself in a very challenging position as his royal responsibilities increases with no royals to share the burden with, a new report has claimed.

According to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales may soon need to rely on younger, lesser-known royals like Lady Louise Windsor as he faces a growing shortage of working family members to help with royal duties.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life in 2020, and with older royals taking on less, the future king is reportedly running low on support.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal commentator Christopher Wilson said that Lady Louise could quietly become a helpful and popular part of the royal team.

"That leaves dark-horse contender Lady Louise Windsor, 21, who charms all who meet her and could be a decorative and useful asset to the royal team,” he penned.

The expert added, “But her mother Sophie, vastly protective of her daughter, is just as likely to want her to stay out of the spotlight."

"Of Louise's brother James, 17, little is known of his character and personality or whether he'd wish to serve as a front rank royal – even if William wished it. Currently he's a pupil at Radley, the Berkshire public school."

William could face a crisis as "public demand for the attendance of a royal to mark major and minor events up and down the country remains as high as ever,” he concluded.