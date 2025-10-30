Prince Harry approves of Prince William and Kate's legal victory: Here's why





Prince Harry approves of Prince William and Kate's legal victory

Prince Harry held a meeting with King Charles at Clarence House during his last visit to the UK as part of the father-son duo as part of their efforts to end their feud.

According to tabloid reports Prince William was not pleased with Charles's decision to meet Harry after the Duke of Sussex's controversial interviews and memoir "Spare".

Since Harry and Meghna Markle's departure from the UK, the two brothers have rarely found a common ground where they could approve of each other's actions recently.

Prince Harry would definitely appreciate Prince William and Kate Middleton's recent legal victory over a French publication, given his own legal battels wit the media.

William and Kate won a privacy case against French magazine Paris Match for publishing paparazzi photographs of them and their children on a private holiday, a notice published in the magazine said on Thursday.

Proceedings were launched against Paris Match, owned by French luxury group LVMH in April, days after it published photographs of the family in the Alps.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

The couple are known to want to give their three children - Princes George and Louis, aged 12 and 7, and Princess Charlotte, 10 - as normal an upbringing as possible.

William, 43, has made no secret of his dislike of the media after his mother Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Her vehicle was speeding away from chasing paparazzi photographers.

He and Kate have also been the victims of phone hacking, according to court cases against newspapers in Britain. William settled a claim against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers in private.

Notably, at the start of October 2025, lawyers representing Prince Harry and other high-profile figures bringing privacy lawsuits against the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid said new evidence showed his brother Prince William and the heir's wife Kate were also targets.

Harry and six others including singer Elton John, are suing Associated Newspapers (ANL) at London's High Court over alleged serious privacy breaches dating back 30 years.