King Charles need THIS final approach to remove Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge

King Charles must change his strategy to make Prince Andrew leave Royal Lodge

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 30, 2025

King Charles advised to use 'The Godfather' method for Royal Lodge drama

King Charles has only one way left to make his younger brother Prince Andrew vacate the Royal Lodge.

Insiders have recently suggested that the monarch must involve the disgraced Prince's daughters now if he wishes to move Andrew out of Windsor mansion.

Richard Eden from The Daily Mail revealed that a source told him that the King need to apply pressure on the disgraced Prince by leveraging the future of his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the approach that may be seen in The Godfather.

An insider claimed, "He’s always been transparent about his ambitions for his daughters."

"If you want to make sure your daughters are OK and are invited to Sandringham, and that they remain princesses, then you’d better [go] quietly," they added.

Prince Andrew dropped the use of his royal title The Duke of York on October 17, but his daughters have retained their titles of Princess.

While Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have close relationship with both of their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, they have remained silent regarding the Epstein scandal and its impact to their family.

Moreover, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah continue to live at Royal Lodge, sparking pressure for King Charles to evict his brother from the mansion.

