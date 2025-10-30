Prince William makes exciting Earthshot announcement

Prince William unveils 2025 Earthshot finalists with bold plans

Prince William has made a surprising announcement as he once again puts the planet first.

The Prince of Wales unveiled the three finalists for The Earthshot Prize to Protect & Restore Nature.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales in a joint post with Earthshot Prize, dropped a teaser to introduce the finalists.

Alongside the video, the caption of the post on behalf of William read, "To create a thriving planet for all, we need to reverse the trend of biodiversity loss by finding new ways to halt damage and actively restore natural habitats."

It continued, "That’s what The Earthshot Prize to Protect & Restore Nature is all about."

Introducing the finalists, the caption continued, "Meet our Finalists determined to ensure we protect habitats and protect our future."

Announcing one of the finalists Re.Green, the caption explained, "@re.green uses tech to identify areas of the Brazilian Atlantic Forest with the biggest potential for restoration, to then create tailored plans that support regeneration and sustainable livelihoods."

Meanwhile, the second finalist Tenure Facility works to "secure indigenous land rights across 20 countries, with the bold aim of covering 60 million hectares by 2027, protecting critical land and forests for the long term."

"Tropical Forest Forever Facility is making forest preservation more valuable than destruction through a fund that pays countries in return for safeguarding their precious forests," the caption concluded.

Prince William took an initiative for the global environment as he launched The Earthshot Prize in 2020. The main goal of the cause is to overcome environmental challenges by 2030.