Meghan Markle hugs Mookie Betts as he reveals their relation in viral video

An undated video of Mookie Betts telling Meghan Markle that they are a family is doing the rounds after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry were spotted supporting LA Dodgers against Toronto Blue Jays game in a World Series encounter.

In the resurfaced video seen by thousands of people online, the baseball player, surrounded by his team, tells Meghan, "I don't know if you've heard but somehow my great-great Great-Great…We're a family somehow."

Meghan Markle hugs him as he fails to explain the relationship between them.

"Anyone else want to claim they are families?," quips Prince Harry, leaving the squad laughing.

Meghan Markle and Mookie Betts's relation became a topic of discussions after the video had first appeared online.

Although the fact has been public knowledge since it was revealed in 2018, for some people, it still came as a surprise.

Mookie Betts himself was surprised as he said during an interview, "“I saw on television that they were getting married. But I had no idea we were related”.

He was referring to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage, which took place, during an interview with the Boston Globe at the time.

"That's not something you expect to hear, but it's interesting.".

According to a report, Mookie Betts and Meghan Markle are related as their mothers are distant cousins through marriage.

The Boston Globe reported that Markle and Betts' respective great-great-grandfathers, Jacob Betts and Joseph Betts, were next door neighbors on a Madison County, though it's unclear if Jacob and Joseph had any relation.

Additionally, Meghan's great-great-aunt Kateie married Bett's great-great-uncle Richard Betts in 1920, making them distant cousins through marriage.