Angelina Jolie planning to ditch L.A. for a special place: Report

Photo: Angelina Jolie considering special places as she fails to recognize L.A.: Report

Angelina Jolie is looking ahead to a new phase of her life.

Her latest plans may include a move away from Los Angeles.

A new Us Weekly report revealed that Jolie had remained in L.A. largely so her children could stay close to their father, Brad Pitt.

The former couple share six kids, Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

“She’s very excited for this next phase of her life,” an insider shared, noting that she plans to relocate once her twins celebrate their 18th birthday.

The source added that Jolie may divide her time among several meaningful places, including Cambodia, where she adopted Maddox and owns property; France, where the twins were born; and parts of Africa, connected to Zahara and Shiloh’s roots.

“They’re all very special places,” another insider added.

“She has dear friends in all of [those areas] who she considers confidantes and family.”

At a recent press conference for her film Couture in Spain, Jolie was asked how she feels about being an artist in America today.

After a thoughtful pause, she said, “It is a very difficult question. I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country.”