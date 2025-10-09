Orlando Bloom trying to get Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley on board: Report

Photo: Orlando Bloom wants to bring back Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley for 'Pirates of the Caribbean': Report

Orlando Bloom is reportedly working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring back the Pirates of the Caribbean dream team, including Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley.

According to RadarOnline.com, the actor is “working overtime behind the scenes” to convince Disney to revive the original lineup.

"Orlando knows this could be his big comeback moment," a source revealed.

"He's been pushing hard for the studio to get the full original cast on board."

"He believes the magic only works when everyone's together – Johnny, Keira, Geoffrey Rush, the lot," the insider added.

"He's been making calls and trying to rally enthusiasm, because he sees this as his best shot at a major box-office hit again."

Meanwhile, producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously told Entertainment Weekly that Depp could return. However, this depended on the script.

“If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know.”

Before conclusion, Bruckheimer emphasized his admiration for Depp, saying, “I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack.”