Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first photo of newborn daughter

The couple secretly tied the knot in May 2024

October 10, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared a tender first glimpse of their baby daughter.

The couple included a snap of their baby daughter in an Instagram post shared Thursday. The photo showed a cosy family moment at a Disney park, where the couple cuddled their little girl while seated on the It’s a Small World ride. Brown blurred her daughter’s face in the post.

“My t swift october,” Brown captioned the sweet snap.

In a recent interview, Brown expressed her eagerness to become a mother, inspired by her own upbringing. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," she shared.

She and Bongiovi, both from large families, plan to have many children and are open to adoption. The couple announced the adoption of their first child in August, sharing the news on Instagram. Brown and Bongiovi started as Instagram friends, began dating in 2021, and got married in May 2024.

