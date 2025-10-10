Tallulah Willis breaks silence on being bullied online

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter reveals how she overcome bullying

Tallulah Willis has finally broken her silence after years of criticism.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has received criticism online based on her appearance.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress shared photos of herself with facial expressions similar to her dad Bruce's.

Embracing her features after years of hating them, Tallulah wrote in the caption, "!! My Lordy! if I am NOT this man’s child."

She went on to write, "Wow this is making me so full and emotional this early Wednesday morning. The face, the smile, dare I say it the chin (hey @perez remember when you bullied a 13 year old for money?) that made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with."

Adding, " I used to not be able to say the word chin out loud. It was my dirty sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see. At least that’s what you guys said, over and over and over and over."

"What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion!"

"I’m angry at the adults they planted the seeds of self hate, and I’m proud of myself for the work I’ve to rip that hate out from the roots!" she concluded, adding, "love u all. stay the course."

Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore share three daughters together: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.