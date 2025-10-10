Brad Pitt finds the family he longed for in his late friend's children

Brad Pitt's healing journey begins with his late pal's kids

Brad Pitt has come forward to support the children of his late friend Chris Cornell after his own denied him.

According to Radar Online, the 61-year-old American actor and film producer has been standing by his friend’s kids with fanfare after Cornell committed suicide in 2017.

Pitt trying to fill the void in the lives of those children is his way to mitigate the pain he feels after his own kids abandoned him and stood by their mother, Angelina Jolie.

An insider told the outlet that Cornell’s kids, Christopher, 19, Toni, 21, and Lillian, 25, feel secure to have the F1 star in their lives.

"Through them, Brad is finding the kind of connection his own kids have denied him," the source stated.

For those unversed, Pitt has not been in touch with his older kids, Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19, for quite some time, as they support their mother after she filed for divorce in 2016 due to the Troy star’s violent behavior in a private jet abroad. He was drinking heavily at that time but has now achieved sobriety.

The insider revealed, "A huge part of Brad's sobriety journey over the last five or six years has been showing up for people, supporting them, and helping them step into the spotlight themselves.”

"You see that in action with Chris' kids, especially Toni, where Brad is actively opening doors for her as she becomes a full-blown singer.

"The other factor here is the brotherly relationship Brad had with Chris, and there's still this gaping hole in his life from Chris' passing,” the source noted.