 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace shares details about King Charles 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision'

The documentary chronicles King Charles lifelong commitment to the 'philosophy of Harmony and the environment' as a whole

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Buckingham Palace shares details about King Charles Finding Harmony: A Kings Vision
Buckingham Palace shares details about King Charles 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision'

Buckingham Palace has shared meaningful details about King Charles upcoming documentary ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’.

The King’s Foundation and Prime Video announced the upcoming release of a new landmark documentary on Thursday.

The palace shared details on its official website, saying “‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ chronicles His Majesty The King’s lifelong commitment to the philosophy of Harmony and the environment as a whole.”

Produced by Passion Planet, the documentary will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in early 2026.

King Charles says, “Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against Nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet which is under such stress.”

Using a mix of stunning cinematography, unique interviews and fascinating storytelling, the film will document how this vision has sparked a global movement, with examples including food production, urbanism, community regeneration, sustainable textiles, and traditional skills – inspiring similar projects worldwide.

It also features the King’s own reflections on his lifelong commitment to promoting a sustainable world, as he views special archive footage from across the decades.

Prince William set for big move as he reshapes the future of monarchy video
Prince William set for big move as he reshapes the future of monarchy
Royal family set for fresh drama as Meghan Markle eyes UK visit
Royal family set for fresh drama as Meghan Markle eyes UK visit
Meghan Markle's rift with her father continues to divide public opinion
Meghan Markle's rift with her father continues to divide public opinion
Meghan Markle gets ridiculed over her third act: ‘Unforgivable!'
Meghan Markle gets ridiculed over her third act: ‘Unforgivable!'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘plotting' new UK move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘plotting' new UK move
Why Kate Middleton's new plan leaves William facing 'part-time king' tag?
Why Kate Middleton's new plan leaves William facing 'part-time king' tag?
Prince William spills TV show that is ‘real treat' for family
Prince William spills TV show that is ‘real treat' for family
Meghan Markle to join Kamal Harris, Selena Gomez in talks about women
Meghan Markle to join Kamal Harris, Selena Gomez in talks about women