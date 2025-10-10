Buckingham Palace shares details about King Charles 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision'

Buckingham Palace has shared meaningful details about King Charles upcoming documentary ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’.

The King’s Foundation and Prime Video announced the upcoming release of a new landmark documentary on Thursday.

The palace shared details on its official website, saying “‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ chronicles His Majesty The King’s lifelong commitment to the philosophy of Harmony and the environment as a whole.”

Produced by Passion Planet, the documentary will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in early 2026.

King Charles says, “Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against Nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet which is under such stress.”

Using a mix of stunning cinematography, unique interviews and fascinating storytelling, the film will document how this vision has sparked a global movement, with examples including food production, urbanism, community regeneration, sustainable textiles, and traditional skills – inspiring similar projects worldwide.

It also features the King’s own reflections on his lifelong commitment to promoting a sustainable world, as he views special archive footage from across the decades.