Buckingham Palace sahres update on Princess Anne's imoprtant role

King Charles III's office has issued an update on Princess Anne's latest royal engagement as she honoured the outstanding individuals for their remarkable contributions to society.

The Princess Royal, as Chancellor of the University of London, conferred honorary degrees on five graduates for distinguished achievements in their respective fields.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter is making outstanding contribution to promoting literacy and literature across the UK.

On Monday, Noveember 24, the royal family shared Anne's photos with details on their official Instagram account.

The Palace also named the recipients, which included Sir Terry Waite, co-founder of Hostage International, who was captured while seeking the release of hostages in Lebanon and spent almost five years in solitary confinement.

It added: 'Also honoured were Susannah Schofield, who established the John Schofield Trust in memory of her husband, a journalist killed in action, along with Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Reverend Philip Goff.'

The University of London celebrates Foundation Day evry year. The ceremony centres on the conferment of honourary degrees and fellowships, a tradition that began in 1903 with recipients including the Prince and Princess of Wales (later King George V and Queen Mary).

Along with students and staff of the University of London, the Foundation Day 2025 was attended by representatives from its 17 Federation Member institutions and its global network of Regional Teaching Centres, and people with long-standing connections with the University.