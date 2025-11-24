Meghan Markle angers LA residents

Meghan Markle has sparked outrage as she allegedly hurt residents of Los Angeles with her comments.

The Duchess of Sussex landed in trouble after sharing her thoughts on 1992 LA riots in her new interview.

The anger erupted after Harry's wife described the uprising as "cinematic."

"It was cinematic in a way I don't think many people can understand... it was so visual. Smoke everywhere. People were driving around with the back of their SUVs open," claimed Meghan.

She continued her experience of the chaos, adding: "I saw people running with boxes of diapers, smashed windows, so much fire and ash falling from the sky that it felt like snow."

She later adds she thinks the City of Angels is "resilient," saying: "It was scary, but L.A. survived it."

The comments allegedly sparked a wave of backlashe from local residents who lived through the unrest, and media commentators who say the Duchess of Sussex's framing of the riots is, at best, self-dramatising and, at worst, historically tone-deaf.

'She acts like seeing a few looters carrying diapers makes her a war survivor with PTSD – like some kind of veteran. It's a joke and shameful,' one local source told RadarOnline.

They coninued to dscribe the situation, adding: 'People died. Neighborhoods burned. For anyone really there it wasn't a movie scene – it was people's lives.'