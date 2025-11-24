Meghan Markle bends rules to send special package to UK

Meghan Markle has yet to take action about her lifestyle brand's reach

Meghan Markle just sent over an As Ever package to a very special recipient in the UK even though the lifestyle brand does not officially ship outside the US.

The Duchess of Sussex has received multiple complaints from her fans across the Atlantic who haven’t been able to get their hands on any products ever since As Ever’s launch in March of this year. However, it appears Meghan does make some exceptions, especially if the customer also runs a Duchess of Sussex fan page with over a half a million following.

The lifestyle brand often takes to its Instagram Stories to share posts of their happy customers receiving or unboxing As Ever packages. But over the weekend, one repost raised eyebrows as the customer received her order in the UK. The customer was none other than a Meghan fan page run by a person named Rebecca, who created the page in 2018 (the year Meghan married Prince Harry).

The page has 555,000 followers with almost 7,000 posts about Meghan.

“I have finally gotten round to unboxing ½ of my @aseverofficial order, which arrived yesterday. So happy!” the fan page wrote over an image of the package. She added the US flag emoji, a right arrow, and a UK flag emoji, implying that the order was shipped from the US to the UK.

“First thing I did was grab the candle. Already smells divine from the box,” she added, referring to a product from As Ever’s latest holiday collection.

Meghan first launched As Ever in March with a vast array of products, from jams and flower sprinkles to wines and candles. However, shipping outside the US has never been available.

In August, she addressed the shipping issue — kind of.

“Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada – love to see how you’re finding a way to get your As Ever products,” she wrote via As Ever’s Instagram page. “You have good taste… and good friends,” she added, suggesting that customers outside the US are relying on their American friends to snag the products for them.

Bran and culture expert Nick Ede suggested that the reason the former Suits actress doesn’t ship to the UK is because she lacks the star power.

“I don’t think the UK is a focus for the As Ever brand as it’s driven by popularity and at the moment Meghan doesn’t have the star power in the UK that she once had,” Ede told Express.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved from the UK to the US, where they now live with their kids, Prince Archie,6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.