Andrew labelled 'flight risk' amid investigation by UK police

The Metropolitan Police is investigating claims Andrew used its officers to dig up dirt on his accuser

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being urged to surrender his passport to prevent him from fleeing the country as the Metropolitan Police look into Virginia Giuffre claims.

Royal author Andrew Lownie has labelled the disgraced royal a “flight risk” and urges authorities to seize his passport, per The Mirror.

The push comes as new material from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate is reviewed by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, reviving questions about Andrew’s long-denied ties to the convicted sex offender.

Lownie, whose book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York examined the prince’s downfall, says the latest email dump leaves little room for doubt.

“This new information dump is the nail in the coffin for Prince Andrew, highlighting the lies he has told about his association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he told the outlet.

He added that “Andrew needs to be investigated and as a flight risk and his passport should be surrendered.”

The author went further, suggesting Andrew might follow the path of Spain’s King Juan Carlos. “I think there is a good chance Andrew would avoid any possible legal charges by going to Middle East… If the authorities are serious… then his passport needs to be confiscated.”

These warnings come as the Metropolitan Police dig through emails, phone records, and notebooks belonging to Andrew’s former Personal Protection Officers. The review was prompted by allegations that Andrew asked his security team to “dig up dirt” on Virginia Giuffre and even passed along her date of birth and social security number in 2011.

According to The Sun, at least two former PPOs have already been questioned as the Met weighs whether a full investigation should move forward.