Kate Middleton's reunion with Beatrice, Eugenie looms after emotional message

Kate Middleton will reportedly extend an olive branch to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid family dilemma.

The Princess of Wales has reportedly decided to invite Princesses of York to her annual Christmas event.

The future queen is all excited to host her fifth annual “Together at Christmas” carol service on December 5 at Westminster Abbey, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters will likely be in attendance at the festive event, royal commentator Neil Sean has claimed.

He said: 'This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say, very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot. Above all, yes, the Royal Family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year.'

Sean claimed to Fox News, 'This puts the sisters in a very difficult dilemma. If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the centre of attention.'

The royal expert also shared his knowledge about William's intention, saying that future king William won't forgive and forget the scandal that Andrew and Fergie have brought forward, however, he believes Beatrice and Eugenie will remain in the royal family's good book due to their steadfastness and people-friendly activities.

A Palace's heartwarming statement also hints at the two Princesses' arrival at Kate's event, confirming: 'This year, the service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s love within families, through friendships, across communities or through powerful moments of connection with strangers.'

The emotional message continues, 'In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths.'

It emerges at a time when the royal sisters are facing an uncertain situation due to their father's scandal. Andrew had his royal titles removed earlier this month over his 'long-standing friendship' with Epstein.